South Africa

Police uncover 'clandestine drug lab' in Soweto

07 December 2021 - 10:50
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Officers from the crime intelligence unit raided the suspected drug laboratory.
Officers from the crime intelligence unit raided the suspected drug laboratory.
Image: Saps

Gauteng police have uncovered an alleged drug laboratory on a property in Soweto.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said officers from the crime intelligence unit pounced on the property on Monday after receiving information that a house in Naledi was being used as a clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory.

“Inside the premises, police found two shacks. In one of the shacks, police found equipment suspected to be used for manufacturing Mandrax tablets,” Masondo said.

He said a variety of equipment, including an industrial machine and buckets containing ingredients used in the manufacturing process, were recovered.

Alleged drug smugglers bust with R6.9m worth of heroin in KZN

A trio of alleged drug smugglers have been bust by police while transporting heroin worth nearly R7m from Mozambique to Empangeni.
News
1 week ago

“The street value of the final product is yet to be determined.”

One suspect was arrested.

“The fight against the scourge of drugs and substance abuse remains one of the priorities for the police in Gauteng. I appreciate the vigilance displayed by police that led to the recovery and the subsequent closing down of the place that is manufacturing drugs in Soweto,” said Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela.

“We believe there are more people involved in this drug lab and we will ensure they are also hunted down and brought to book.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed