Police uncover 'clandestine drug lab' in Soweto

Gauteng police have uncovered an alleged drug laboratory on a property in Soweto.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said officers from the crime intelligence unit pounced on the property on Monday after receiving information that a house in Naledi was being used as a clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory.

“Inside the premises, police found two shacks. In one of the shacks, police found equipment suspected to be used for manufacturing Mandrax tablets,” Masondo said.

He said a variety of equipment, including an industrial machine and buckets containing ingredients used in the manufacturing process, were recovered.