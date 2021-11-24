South Africa

Alleged drug smugglers bust with R6.9m worth of heroin in KZN

24 November 2021 - 12:26
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Heroin worth R6.9m was confiscated when three men travelling from Mozambique to Empangeni were arrested.
Heroin worth R6.9m was confiscated when three men travelling from Mozambique to Empangeni were arrested.
Image: SAPS

A trio of alleged drug smugglers have been arrested while transporting heroin worth nearly R7m from Mozambique to Empangeni.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the men, aged between 27 and 40, were arrested by a police task team at the Nseleni off-ramp on Tuesday.

“Police received intelligence regarding the suspects who were transporting drugs from Mozambique to Empangeni. An operation was put in place to act on the  information.

“The vehicle with three occupants was spotted and it was stopped so that a search could be conducted. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered 23 bags of heroin hidden in the [load bed] of the bakkie.

“Each bag weighed 2kg and the estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R6.9m. The suspects, who are foreign nationals, were placed under arrest for being in possession of drugs.”

Gwala said the men are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Scania SA 'cooperating with Hawks' after cocaine worth R500m stored with truck parts seized at Durban harbour

Global vehicle manufacturer Scania says it is responding with urgency after drug trafficking syndicates used truck parts on two separate occasions to ...
News
3 months ago

Zimbabwe court jails SA woman for dealing in drugs

A South African was on Tuesday jailed in Zimbabwe for trafficking drugs worth R600,000.
News
2 months ago

Cash smuggler forfeits R2m to Sars

A man who tried to smuggle US dollars worth around R2m out of the country has forfeited the money to the SA Revenue Service and earned a criminal ...
News
5 months ago

Man arrested at Durban airport for trying to smuggle Ivermectin tablets

Police nabbed a 40-year-old Pakistani businessman at King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Wednesday after he was allegedly found in ...
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...