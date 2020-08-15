South Africa

Drugs worth R4.5m seized in illegal drug lab bust in Soweto

By TimesLIVE - 15 August 2020 - 14:41
Police uncovered a drug lab and seized drugs worth worth an estimated R4.5m in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Friday evening.
Police uncovered a drug lab and seized drugs worth worth an estimated R4.5m in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Friday evening. 
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police uncovered an illegal drug lab and seized drugs worth an estimated R4.5m in Meadowlands, Soweto, on Friday evening.

Three suspects were arrested during the raid.

“A joint operation by Crime Intelligence at head office and Gauteng law enforcement agencies on Friday evening, led the team to two addresses in Meadowlands Zone 2, Soweto, where police uncovered a clandestine drug operation.

“Three suspects aged between 40 and 47 were arrested and police confiscated drug manufacturing equipment and drugs, some in raw form and some processed. The preliminary value of the drugs is estimated at R4.5m. The investigation continues,” police said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

Religious ornaments stuffed with drugs seized at OR Tambo International

A consignment of drugs weighing more than 20kg, stashed inside religious ornaments, has been intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport in ...
News
6 days ago

Suspected gang member bust with drugs worth R700K in PE

Anti-Gang Unit members in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape arrested a 47-year-old suspected gang member and confiscated drugs with an estimated ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X