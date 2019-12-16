Three arrested as KZN cops make major drug bust breakthrough

Three people were arrested for possession of drugs in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said initially two suspects, aged 31 and 27, were found in possession of 998 capsules of heroin and 65 pieces of crack cocaine as well as cash of R1,700, in Silverglen, Chatsworth.

A follow-up operation was conducted at New Germany in Pinetown where a drug lab was uncovered and a third suspect was arrested.

"A 21-year-old woman was found on the premises and was placed under arrest. On the property police seized various drugs, including 7,445 capsules of heroin; 595g of heroin powder; 126g of crystal meth; 112g of pure cocaine; 87g of large pieces of cocaine and a packet of crystal meth."

According to Naicker, 130,000 empty capsules, various drug paraphernalia and R78,840 in cash were seized by the police.