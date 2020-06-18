Cops make R10m drug bust and arrest two

Drugs worth R10m, four illegal firearms, ammunition and equipment for manufacturing drugs were recovered on Terra Nostra game farm outside Marble Hall, Limpopo, yesterday.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said two suspects, aged 25 and 37, were arrested and will appear in the Marble Hall magistrate's court soon.

"The information received from community members was put to fruition when police members attached to the tekkie squad from Dennilton and members from Marble Hall police station followed it up and discovered the drug lab on the farm," said Mojapelo.