South Africa

Cops make R10m drug bust and arrest two

By Shonisani Tshikalange - 18 June 2020 - 07:53
Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said two suspects, aged 25 and 37, were arrested and will appear in the Marble Hall magistrate's court soon.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Drugs worth R10m, four illegal firearms, ammunition and equipment for manufacturing drugs were recovered on Terra Nostra game farm outside Marble Hall, Limpopo, yesterday.

"The information received from community members was put to fruition when police members attached to the tekkie squad from Dennilton and members from Marble Hall police station followed it up and discovered the drug lab on the farm," said Mojapelo.

"The operation was conducted until the early hours of the morning. Preliminary police investigations revealed that more suspects could have been on the farm and this necessitated a massive manhunt.

"Due to the vastness of the area and a bushy environment, some of the suspects managed to evade arrest."

Preliminary investigations reveal the farm was bought recently by the suspect, who is of foreign origin and paid millions in cash for the property.

"This drug lab has the capacity to supply the entire country with illicit drugs and therefore the action by the police in the Dennilton and Marble Hall areas is commendable," said acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers.

