HIV activist vaccinates after Covid-19 scare
The 45-year-old has been living with HIV for 23 years and says she was vaccine hesitant in the early days of the pandemic
HIV/Aids activist Mpho Thaba was so sick from Covid-19 she feared for her life.
The 45-year-old has been living with HIV for 23 years and says she was vaccine hesitant in the early days of the pandemic because of misinformation, before ultimately contracting Covid-19...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.