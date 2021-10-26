Young entrepreneur uses stipend to secure a future

Mokhoro's agri-business gets 3-year incubation

Masello Mokhoro has been selected as one of 26 African entrepreneurs to be incubated by the Anzisha Prize.



The prize is awarded to young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 22 who will be incubated in a three-year programme to learn vital business skills. Mokhoro is the only South African to make the list and was chosen for the possibility of growing the business and employing people in her community. The prize was created in 2010 by MasterCard in conjunction with the African Leadership Academy. ..