South Africa

Accountant's business also repairs, customises devices

Ernest Majenge creates wheelchair to go easily up the stairs

10 February 2021 - 09:44

Ernest Majenge was in a tough business incubation programme when he came up with the idea to create a wheelchair that can easily go up the stairs.

The 29-year-old accountant is the founder of 911 The Wheelchair Doctor, a business that also repairs and customises wheelchairs...

