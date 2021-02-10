Accountant's business also repairs, customises devices
Ernest Majenge creates wheelchair to go easily up the stairs
Ernest Majenge was in a tough business incubation programme when he came up with the idea to create a wheelchair that can easily go up the stairs.
The 29-year-old accountant is the founder of 911 The Wheelchair Doctor, a business that also repairs and customises wheelchairs...
