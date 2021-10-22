Grandparents inspire young scientist to great heights

Kgomoeswana will share her insights into how SA indigenous farmers in Limpopo are braving the harsh effects of climate change

Letago Kgomoeswana credits her grandparents for her love of indigenous knowledge and the environment.



Kgomoeswana is the winner of FameLab SA 2021 competition – a contest where top young scientists in SA come together to share their inspiring research stories. The winner is chosen to represent SA on an international stage hosted at the Cheltenham Science Festival in the UK next month...