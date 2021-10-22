Young candidates hope to bring change

Generation Z and young millennials who are running for the 2021 local municipal elections are proving that not all South African youth are despondent about the future. Here are some of the young community leaders who are hoping to shake things up in next month's municipal elections.

Tshiamo Malatji, 23, Independent candidate

Malatji is a grass roots activist in the Free State who is contesting ward 19 in Mangaung, Bloemfontein. His main concerns are keeping people sheltered, building the local economy and creating sustainable solutions for problems such as hunger. He said he is running as an independent candidate to ensure that he works for his people without any political alliances. Malatji wants to make sure that government resources are used to better the lives of people in his municipality especially after the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic where many people lost their jobs and housing in his community.

“After Covid-19 hit, a lot of our community organisations, faith organisations, NGOs and activists like myself we were really struggling. We were the ones who have been holding the community up and after Covid-19 hit those who were holding the community up have been struggling as well. There are a lot of government resources that have not been used such as abandoned buildings and unallocated funds and vacant land."