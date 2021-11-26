South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old Free State girl

26 November 2021 - 17:18
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Thaba Nchu in the Free State, police said.

Police spokesperson Sgt Martin Xuma said the man allegedly raped the girl in bushes near the town on Thursday afternoon.

“Police received information from a reliable source that an unknown male allegedly raped a girl.

“The concerned source gave police a clear description of the victim. While police were searching for the victim, they noticed the girl matching the description provided. Upon investigation, the victim told police she had been raped,” Xuma said.

Officers traced the suspect to the local taxi rank where he was about to board a taxi, Xuma said.

He was arrested and is expected to appear in the Thaba Nchu magistrate’s court soon to face a charge of rape. 

