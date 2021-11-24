South Africa

Officer arrested for allegedly raping woman at provincial police office

24 November 2021 - 14:11
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit arrested the officer at the police head office in Zwelitsha. File photo.
The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit arrested the officer at the police head office in Zwelitsha. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A 51-year-old police warrant officer has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at the provincial police headquarters in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the 21-year-old woman was hitchhiking from Qonce (King William's Town) to Breidbach when a car stopped to offer her a lift.

“Near Breidbach the driver pretended to have received a call which necessitated him to drive back to the office.

“On arrival in the office, it is alleged the suspect raped the victim and later dropped her near Izele, where she found a way to escape to the police station to report the matter,” said Kinana.

Kinana said the alleged incident happened inside the police building on November 20.

The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit managed to trace the officer to the police head office in Zwelitsha where he was arrested.

The officer was expected to appear in the Zwelitsha magistrate’s court on a rape charge on Wednesday.

Kinana said the matter had been transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

Disciplinary for policeman filmed slapping woman in the face

A policeman recorded slapping a woman as she walked past him at Thembisa South police station faces a disciplinary investigation and a potential ...
News
4 days ago

Mpumalanga police officer allegedly shoots man at tavern then dumps his body

The Independent Police Investigative Directive is probing an incident where a Mpumalanga police officer allegedly shot a man at a tavern then dumped ...
News
1 week ago

Man dies after alleged assault by constable in passage of holding cells

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating a case of death as a result of police action after a 20-year-old man who was in ...
News
3 weeks ago

Policeman due in court for ‘dragging wife behind car with her fingers trapped in window’

A Bloemfontein police constable will appear in court on Monday for allegedly trapping his wife’s fingers in a car window and driving off, dragging ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...