Limpopo detectives praised for putting two child rapists behind bars for life
It was a jubilant day for two family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) units in Limpopo after two child rapists were slapped with life terms earlier this week.
The two men were sentenced in the Mokerong and Musina regional courts on Monday and Tuesday respectively.
The first sentence came after an incident in July when a 32-year-old man raped his 11-year-old niece while she visited him at his house in Mosesetjane, Ga-Kgobudi.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said after the ordeal, the man accompanied the victim to her home in the same village, where she stays with her grandmother, and confessed to the crime before pleading for forgiveness.
“The following day the grandmother, together with the victim and accused, went to Mokopane police station to report the matter. A case of rape was opened and the man was arrested immediately.
“The case was transferred to Mokopane FCS unit and assigned to Sgt Tina Motsimbi. Less than five months later, the man was found guilty of rape and sentenced to life imprisonment [in the Mokerong regional court],” Mojapelo told TimesLIVE.
On Tuesday, a 28-year-old man was slapped with life imprisonment after he was convicted for raping a 12-year-old child in July 2019.
According to Mojapelo, the victim was waiting for her sister in the village of Tshiungani when the man approached and threatened her with violence.
“He then dragged the child into an abandoned house, where he raped her. The victim managed to escape. On her way home she met family members who were searching for her and told them about the incident. The accused was arrested the following day.”
The case was transferred to FCS and assigned to Sgt Mbavhalelo Vhengani. More than two years later, justice was served when the man was sentenced to life behind bars by the Musina regional court.
Limpopo top cop Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe lauded both teams for putting the two child rapists behind bars.
TimesLIVE
