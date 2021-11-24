Limpopo detectives praised for putting two child rapists behind bars for life

It was a jubilant day for two family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) units in Limpopo after two child rapists were slapped with life terms earlier this week.

The two men were sentenced in the Mokerong and Musina regional courts on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The first sentence came after an incident in July when a 32-year-old man raped his 11-year-old niece while she visited him at his house in Mosesetjane, Ga-Kgobudi.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said after the ordeal, the man accompanied the victim to her home in the same village, where she stays with her grandmother, and confessed to the crime before pleading for forgiveness.

“The following day the grandmother, together with the victim and accused, went to Mokopane police station to report the matter. A case of rape was opened and the man was arrested immediately.

“The case was transferred to Mokopane FCS unit and assigned to Sgt Tina Motsimbi. Less than five months later, the man was found guilty of rape and sentenced to life imprisonment [in the Mokerong regional court],” Mojapelo told TimesLIVE.