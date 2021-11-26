Hunt for 'Good Samaritan' who allegedly kidnapped baby after offering to help unemployed mom

Durban police are searching for a woman who allegedly kidnapped a six-day-old baby boy after offering his unemployed mother money to purchase clothing and groceries.

Capt Nqobile Gwala said the mother had opened a case of kidnapping after the woman allegedly made off with her baby on Monday afternoon.

She told police she met the woman while waiting for a bus near King Edward hospital.

“While she was waiting for a bus, she was approached by an unknown woman who befriended her.

“The woman, believed to be in her 30s, offered to buy groceries for the child after she learned that the mother was unemployed. The complainant and the woman boarded a taxi to Dr Pixley Kaseme Street in Durban for the woman to purchase clothes for the infant.”

Gwala said the woman gave the mother cash to buy the goods.

“The woman informed the baby’s mother to leave the baby with her while she proceeded to purchase the required items.

“The complainant left her baby with the woman who stood outside the shop. After a few minutes the mother of the child returned from the shop and discovered that the woman had disappeared with the infant.”

Anyone with information that can assist Durban central detectives is requested to contact Sgt Zulu on 082 750 8947/031 325 4079 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE