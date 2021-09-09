Four-month-old reunited with family after being kidnapped by knife-wielding robbers

A baby has been rescued after being kidnapped by two knife-wielding men during a house robbery in Beverley, north of Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that shortly after midday, a domestic worker spotted two men in the home's garden and closed the living room door.

One of the suspects kicked the door down and claimed they had escaped from prison and wanted her phone and cash, he said. “They said they were not there to rob or hurt anyone. They took her phone,” Bartmann said.

He said the owner of the home fled to the bathroom and called her husband and Fidelity services.

“The suspects proceeded to the bedroom where they took cash from the resident’s purse,” Bartmann said.

When Fidelity reaction officers arrived on the scene, the two men threatened to harm the baby if they came inside.