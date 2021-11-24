ZZ2 denies flattening graves to plant avocado trees

One of the directors, Phil van Zyl, said he had never flattened any graves and that he respects the dead

Giant fresh produce company ZZ2 has slammed the families who accused it of flattening more than 80 graves and has called on them to show proof of burial sites.



At least eight families who are among many who were forcefully removed from Mooketsi and Modjadjiskloof farms in Limpopo opened a criminal case three years ago against the biggest tomato producer in SA for allegedly destroying 85 graves of their relatives to make way for the farming of avocado trees...