‘I learned of Life Esidimeni deaths in the media’

A former senior health official from the Gauteng department of health testified that she first found out that some former Life Esidimeni patients had died through the media.

Former Gauteng mental health deputy director Nonceba Sennelo was being cross-examined by Adv Phyllis Vorster at the Life Esidimeni Inquest on Tuesday about her role in the marathon project, which saw 144 mental health patients die from neglect at inadequate non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Vorster is representing the families related to the victims.

“I was aware of the media reports of deaths,” she said.

“It [the deaths] was not reported to me, the NGO has to inform the district and the district has to inform the department.”

Sennelo said the first death she heard of officially was in July 2016 in a meeting.

Sennelo, a retired nurse, said she did not know when deaths were reported to her ex-boss and former director of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela.