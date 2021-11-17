Ex-Esidimeni manager agrees there was no risk assessment for patients' wellbeing

"In this extensive [project] plan, when it came to alerting readers on risks and challenges there was not a mention of what the clinicians warned about... mainly consequences to mental healthcare users," said Van Bergen. "There is nothing about the interests of the mental healthcare users themselves."

Mosenogi agreed that there was no risk assessment for patients' wellbeing in the document.

"Would you not agree the biggest risk should have been about the risks to the healthcare users?" asked Van Bergen.

"Yes I agree to that," Mosenogi responded.

"In summary, we have Life Esidimeni raising concerns in February 2015, we have warnings from within the department of health from clinicians in April 2015, there should have been awareness to risk of mental healthcare users and despite this the decision was made to terminate the project," said Van Bergen.

Mosenogi said clinicians that raised their concerns were listened to by some people in the department but not everyone. He said it was former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu who wanted the project to be concluded quickly.

"I thought with a lot of hard work it would be possible to do it [marathon project] in three months but my requests for more time were not granted," he said.

He admitted that only some people in the department took concerns from clinicians seriously.

Mosenogi said former director of mental health in the Gauteng province Dr Makgabo Manamela and her team created the project plan and were aware of the risks and mitigations of the project.

He broke down under cross-examination after relaying his fears of children possibly being moved to ill-equipped facilities.

The inquest continues.