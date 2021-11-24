Refining student funding models will ensure access and equity

Vicious cycle of repeaters and failures must end

The furore about the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS) proposed funding changes was expected given our history and inherent limitations within the scheme to date.



While donors have the prerogative to determine conditions of funding, it is the symbiotic relationship that brings success. We expect the department and university student leadership to have critical but candid dialogues to refine areas of disagreement...