Durban mental health chair slates 'illegal' protest at HQ

The chairperson of the board of Durban and Coastal Mental Health (DCMH), Sthandiwe Mkhize, has labelled Tuesday’s staff protest against mismanagement and “corruption” as an illegal strike.

In a statement released on Wednesday, he said while the performance of the CEO, Victor Mthiyane, had been “reviewed” and a decision regarding this would be communicated in due time, he is entitled to protection under the law.

He revealed that the COO, Zola Ngidi, had been placed on suspension after allegations were made against her.

“This matter is in a court of law. The labour court has ruled that she be reinstated and the matter continues in court. We cannot comment further.

“Chasing away senior management out of their workplace is gross dereliction of duties. DCMH oversees a vulnerable community and as such the essential nature of the organisation must at all times be adhered to,” he said.

“Instigating an illegal strike with an intention to oust the CEO is not viewed as legal.”