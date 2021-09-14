Lebethe's claim about his role in Life Esidimeni questioned

The testimony of senior health official Dr Richard Lebethe that he was not fully involved in the Life Esidimeni marathon project has been brought into question.

On Tuesday, the inquest heard that an e-mail sent to Lebethe in November 2015 from former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu instructed him to take the reins when the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) took government to court over the impending move of patients; and that he and other officials must get lawyers involved.

“Please get our legal team to get involved in this process. Head of department and Dr Lebethe you have to drive this process to provide leadership, these NGOs [Sadag] are dishonest! Please treat this urgently,” read Mahlangu’s e-mail.

The e-mail was read out by Adv Benedict Mahlapi at the Life Esidimeni inquest which aims to find out if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mental health patients.

Mahlapi said Lebethe in his role as the deputy director-general of clinical services was a key part of driving forward the removal of mental health patients from Life Esidimeni.