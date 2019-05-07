It doesn't add up: veteran teacher William Smith 'wasn't good at maths'

"Had I done matric in this era, I don't think I would have even made it to university. I got what we called second-class matric, and only began to excel in maths in my third year as a student at Rhodes University."

He attributes this to the kind of teacher he became.

"Had I been a numbers person from the start, I would not have been a good teacher because everything would have been so obvious to me. Pupils' concerns and challenges would have frustrated me. I would not have understood why they struggled with simple concepts."

Smith, 79, who received the Order of the Baobab for his contribution in maths and science, says whenever a pupil asked him a question, he did not only try to simplify it in the best way possible, but also put himself in the shoes of the pupil, and reminded himself that, for many years, he was just as lost.