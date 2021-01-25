Trombonist kept flame of SA jazz music alive
Gwangwa a trailblazing musician, cultural ambassador and activist
Jonas Gwangwa, 83, was a trailblazing musician, cultural ambassador, activist, father figure and guiding light who mentored a generation of notable artists on the contemporary SA jazz scene.
A professional performer for seven decades, three of them were spent in exile where he demonstrated remarkable courage and resilience as one of the expatriates who kept the flame of SA music alive through their unique brand of mbaqanga and township jazz. ..
