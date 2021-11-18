EFF to slaughter cattle at Siyabonga rally to celebrate election 'gains'

The EFF will slaughter cattle at its Siyabonga rally this weekend to celebrate its performance in the recent local government elections.

The party invited supporters to a “festival of the poor” at the Sekhukhune sports ground in Thembisa on the East Rand.

“We invite all our people to yet another festival of the poor to be addressed by CIC Julius Malema. We will also be slaughtering cows as thanksgiving to our people following the successful LGE which has seen positive electoral growth for EFF.”

During a press briefing earlier this week, Malema thanked Thembisa residents for their support at the polls.

“We want to thank the people of Thembisa for giving us a mandate. We must make sure that the rally becomes successful, and that at the forefront of it is the volunteers of the EFF. We need to thank them for doing this difficult job and for continuing to be loyal and disciplined members of the EFF,” he said.

The EFF support grew from 11.23% in Ekurhuleni in 2016 to 13.47% in 2021.

Malema explained his party’s position on coalition negotiations, saying its highest decision-making body - the “war council” - decided to terminate coalition talks with the ANC, which he accused of negotiating in bad faith and only showing interest in positions and power.

Responding to ActionSA's rejection of the EFF's coalition proposal, Malema said the EFF was still open to negotiating with the newcomers and the IFP. If the EFF does not reach an agreement with any other party, it will happily sit in the opposition benches.

“We are not desperate to govern. We are not going to do everything in our power to get into government by compromising the fundamental principles which are going to change the lives of our people,” he said.