Malema letter is fake news, says EFF EC leader
EFF chairperson in the Eastern Cape Yazini Tetyana has distanced himself from a letter telling Julius Malema he was hurting the party.
The letter, circulated on social media, was addressed to the EFF leader and appears to have been written by Tetyana...
