Water pressure reductions to hit parts of SA

Gqeberha, eThekwini and Hammanskraal to follow suit

Rand Water has warned that the 54-hour water pressure reductions now under way in some areas in Gauteng will be rolled out to other parts of the country by Christmas.



The water supplier said this move was to ensure water pipelines are maintained and augmented to improve the water supply in the country. The areas that will be affected in the near future are Gqeberha, eThekwini and Hammanskraal...