KZN and Eastern Cape water problems being attended to: Senzo Mchunu

“Overall, eThekwini metro has a challenge of ageing infrastructure. This is resulting in frequent failures in some areas. Umgeni Water, together with the eThekwini metro, issued a joint statement this morning, advising of the water supply interruptions due to a shaft pump failure at the Durban Heights waterworks,” Mchunu said.

“This has affected a number of reservoirs including in Umlazi, Phoenix, north of Durban, Mountain View and Verulam, which were already under strain. The estimated time for the completion of the work is said to be five weeks.”

In Gauteng, Rand Water has started working on bringing a new pipe online to increase the volume of water drawn from the Vaal river into the treatment plant and increase the volume of old pipes that supply local municipalities.

Rand Water said this will provide the extra flexibility needed during future shutdowns and maintenance and will ensure that all the city’s water needs are met well past 2040.

Mchunu clarified that the term “shutdown”, which was being used by Rand Water, was not meant in a literal sense. “It is rather a technical term used in the industry — and does not mean that there will be no water coming out of the taps. This briefing serves to explain just that,” he said, allaying the fears of affected communities.

The “shutdown” was expected to last until Wednesday.