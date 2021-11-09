Here are the areas to be hit by the big Jozi water outage
Rand Water's 54-hour planned water shutdown will see reduced supply to large parts of Johannesburg next week, the city says.
“Rand Water, our bulk water supplier will be working on their raw water pipe that supplies their Vereeniging water purification plant. As a result, the purification plant will not be operational from 5am [on Monday] for a period of 54 hours,” said Johannesburg Water spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela.
This will impact on water supply from the Rand Water Eikenhof pump station to the south of Johannesburg CBD, and northern and western areas, she said, as supply will be reduced by 25%.
Water supply from the Rand Water Swartkoppies system to the central CBD will be also reduced by 50%.
“Water supply reduction will result in poor to no water supply during peak water demand periods in most high-lying and high-demand areas.
“Stationary and roaming water tankers will be made available where feasible to reduce the impact to consumers.”
Affected areas:
Roodepoort/Randburg area:
Bergbron, Claremont, Delarey, Whiteridge, Roodekrans (all extensions), Wilropark (all extensions), Helderkruin (all extensions), Constantia Kloof (all extensions), Allens Nek (all extensions), Weltevreden (all extensions ), Florida Hills, Florida North, Discovery (all extensions ), Selwyn, Florida township, Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort North, Florida Park (all extensions ), Constantia Park, Honeydew (all extensions ), Zandspruit, Laserpark, Randparkridge, Cosmo City, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Northwold, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew View, Poortview, Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel, Princess, Grobler Park (all extensions), Lindhaven, Little Falls, Harveston, parts of Northriding.
Langlaagte/Southdale area:
Mondeor, Southgate, Meredale, Alan Manor, Eagles Nest, Southfork, Kibler Heights, Eikenhof, Lougherin AH, Coronationville, Westbury, Claremont, Triomf, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Albertskroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Janhofmeyer, Rossmore, Hursthill, Montclare, Melville, Emmerentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Fairlands, Berario, Northcliff (all extensions).
Soweto:
Pimville, Power Park, Diepkloof, Orlando East, Orlando West, Dobsonville, Naturena Klipspruit, Meadowlands, Comptonville, Meredale, Moroka, Jabavu, Molapo,Jabulani, Tladi, Moletsane, Mofolo South, Mapetla, Zola, Zondi, Naledi and all extensions, Emdeni, Mofolo north, Mofolo central, parts of Dube, Chiawelo and extensions, Protea North, Protea South, Dhlamini and extensions, Eldoradopark and all extensions, Klipspruit west and Klipspruit.
Johannesburg CBD:
Yeoville, Berea, Parktown , Jeppestown, Malvern, Troyeville, Cyrildene, Bruma, Judiths Paarl, Glenhazel, Highlands North, Norwood and surroundings.
TimesLIVE
