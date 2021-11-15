South Africa

Joburg to turn off the taps of repeat offenders

City owed R169m by residents and R560m by government entities

15 November 2021 - 08:37
Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter

The City of Johannesburg is gearing up to switch off the taps of account defaulters as the municipality is owed more R169m by residents.

Aside from the domestic accounts, government departments owe the municipality more than R560m and some of the accounts are older than 90 days...

