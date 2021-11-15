New school certificate delayed because of low attendance, disruptions

The general education certificate (GEC) programme has not yet been implemented in schools as a result of low attendance among Grade 9 pupils and disruptions.

The department of basic education said these were some reasons the pilot study did not take off.

The department presented the annual report for 2020/2021 to the basic education committee on Friday.

The plan for the certificate was announced by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga in 2019.

The certificate was meant to offer pathways between schools and colleges at a level below Grade 12.

At the time, Motshekga said the first cycle of systemic evaluations in grades 3, 6 and 9 was going to be finalised by June last year and the field trial for GEC at the end of Grade 9 was scheduled for completion at the end of July that year.

The department's chief director of planning, research and co-ordination, Carol Nuga Deliwe, said: “As a corrective action the pilot study had been scheduled for the third and fourth school terms this year. The pilot study report will be consolidated from nine provincial education reports.”

She said that Covid-19 restrictions have resulted in the closing of special care centres and some pupils remained at home even after the centres were eventually allowed to operate by the department of social development.

“In addition, some residential high special care centres did not allow outreach teams to have direct contact with learners as they fear that they may be infected with Covid-19. Outreach team members could not reach all the learners to provide the necessary services,” she said.