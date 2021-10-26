South Africa

Rural kids ready to shine in matric despite the odds

Despite being a rural school with less resources, the school produced one of the country's top matric performers last year

26 October 2021 - 10:55

It's all system go for 147 matric pupils at Xolilizwe Senior Secondary School in Nqandu outside Idutywa in the Eastern Cape. 

Despite being a rural school with less resources, the school produced one of the country's top matric performers last year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout