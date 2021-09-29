Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 287,000 vacancies as a school assistant

Phase two of the Basic Education Employment initiative (BEEI) recently reopened, with the department of education offering 287,000 short-term positions for unemployed young people.

Applications for the initiative, which forms part of the presidential employment stimulus programme, closes on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know:

WHAT POSITIONS ARE AVAILABLE?

The department said it needs 192,000 education assistants and about 95,000 general school assistants.

Successful candidates will fill positions within schools, from reading assistance to ICT and curriculum implementation.

HOW LONG IS THE CONTRACT FOR?

All successful candidates will be placed in schools for five months, from November 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022

WHAT IF I DON’T HAVE MATRIC?

Those without matric are also encouraged to apply and will fill positions as handymen, sports and enrichment agents.

“To qualify as an education assistant, you must have passed matric English, while an NQF Level 4, 6 and 7 qualification certificate will be an added advantage.

"However, for placement as a general school assistant, a matric certificate is not required for infrastructure support and sports and enrichment agents, though trade certificates will be an added advantage,” said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

WILL I BE TRAINED?

Successful candidates will be given training.

IS THERE AN AGE LIMIT?

The initiative is open to anyone between 18 and 35 years old. You should not be in any education training or receiving any form of government grant. Youth who are disabled and women are encouraged to apply.

HOW DO I APPLY?

Applications can be made on sayouth.mobi.

There you can create a profile and submit your applications.

No walk-in applications will be accepted.

Once you have received an email saying you have been approved, you must send your: