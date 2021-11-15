WATCH | Applying for funding? Avoid big mistakes most entrepreneurs make

The three biggest mistakes most micro, small, and medium enterprise (SMME) owners make when applying for funding is overvaluing their businesses, not having a grip on the company’s finances, and failing to appreciate the needs of a potential funder, says Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Old Mutual Corporate director: SME and small business owner.

She says it is widely accepted that one of the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs worldwide is access to finance, which is why the inaugural episode of Old Mutual’s informative web series, Nine Yards TV, deals with this exact subject.

Old Mutual launched the series to support its Nine Yards magazine and provide real-world advice for entrepreneurs, bringing small business owners and various experts together to unpack vital topics pragmatically during nine-minute episodes.

The first episode — watch it below — profiles Zamokuhle Thwala, who cofounded agricultural start-up AgriKool to connect emerging black farmers with finance opportunities. While Thwala understood agriculture and the problem at hand, he says he rushed into making funding decisions without properly understanding their implications.

Thwala says he did not have a deep understanding of the fundraising challenges inherent in the high-risk industry, such as the costs to service debt. As a result, he says, AgriKool lost a lot of money in the early days.

“At the outset we probably knew more about the agricultural side of the business and not the finance: a big learning curve for us,” he says.