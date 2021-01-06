South Africa

Teacher unions worried daily commuting will put markers at risk

Covid fears hang over matric marking centres

06 January 2021 - 07:43
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Teacher unions have raised fresh fears that the Covid-19 infection surge due to the second wave of the virus could derail the completion of matric exam marking during the stipulated 18-day period.

The department of basic education is facing mounting pressure to complete work on the National Senior Certificate examinations on time in order for quality assurer Umalusi to start its work of verifying the credibility of the exams and ensuring results are released on schedule...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X