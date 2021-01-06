Teacher unions worried daily commuting will put markers at risk

Covid fears hang over matric marking centres

Teacher unions have raised fresh fears that the Covid-19 infection surge due to the second wave of the virus could derail the completion of matric exam marking during the stipulated 18-day period.



The department of basic education is facing mounting pressure to complete work on the National Senior Certificate examinations on time in order for quality assurer Umalusi to start its work of verifying the credibility of the exams and ensuring results are released on schedule...