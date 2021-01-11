Replacement drive on track, department of basic education feels
Matric exam marking rocked by mass withdrawals
About 2,000 matric exam markers have had to withdraw from marking the National Senior Certificate exam scripts due to various reasons, including those who tested positive for Covid-19.
But the department of basic education says it will complete the marking in the next 10 days despite having to replace those who withdrew from the process...
