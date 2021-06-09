Matrics to write world first marine sciences exam

A group of pupils in matric will be the first candidates to sit for a national senior certificate marine sciences exam since the subject was piloted in 2019 for grades 10 and 11.

Delivering the department’s adjusted budget vote speech at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday, minister of basic education Angie Motshekga said since the subject was piloted, the intake in the subject had increased to more than 300 pupils in grades 10 and 11...