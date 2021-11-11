Prison warden arrested for possession of drugs worth R1m

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the warden was arrested during a sting operation by the police

A 37-year-old prison warden has been arrested after she was found in possession ofdifferent drugs worth R1m and R70,000 cash at the Paxton Prison in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.



Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the warden, who cannot be named until she appears in court, was arrested during a sting operation by the police early on Thursday...