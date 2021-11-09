South Africa

Man recently discharged from ICU assaulted in KZN farm attack

09 November 2021 - 14:08
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The Moor family was handcuffed and locked in a room while five men ransacked their farm outside Estcourt. Stock photo.
The Moor family was handcuffed and locked in a room while five men ransacked their farm outside Estcourt. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic

A KwaZulu-Natal man, who had recently been discharged from ICU, was assaulted by a gang of robbers on a farm in Estcourt on Monday night. 

The Moor family was handcuffed and locked in a room while five men ransacked their farm.

DA Uthukela constituency head Alf Lees MP said John, Malcom and Doreen Moor were attacked about 9.30pm on Monday.

“The family were apparently held at gunpoint and handcuffs were apparently used to immobilise them. They were then locked in a room. The attackers assaulted Malcom, who had just been in intensive care in hospital. Family items including jewellery and guns were stolen during the attack.”

KZN farmer who was left crippled in attack 20 years ago murdered

A 46-year-old farmer was found dead, bound in his wheelchair and with strangulation marks on his neck, at a Winterton farm in KwaZulu-Natal on ...
News
6 months ago

Lees said the attack was facilitated by the Eskom load-shedding that was in progress at the time and had shut down some cellphone networks where tower backup batteries had been stolen.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed the attack.

“It is alleged by the complainant that on November 8 at 8.20pm, she heard the dogs barking outside her residence. Upon investigating, she was accosted by two unknown suspects at gunpoint who robbed her of various items before fleeing the scene on foot.

“A case of house robbery was opened at Estcourt SAPS for investigation,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout