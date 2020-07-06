South Africa

Mother's throat slit after three knife-wielding men invade KZN farm

By Lwandile Bhengu - 06 July 2020 - 10:52
Two children were unharmed and a husband was treated in hospital after three men murdered a KwaZulu-Natal wife and mother on the family's farm. File photo.
Two children were unharmed and a husband was treated in hospital after three men murdered a KwaZulu-Natal wife and mother on the family's farm. File photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a 26-year-old woman was killed during a brutal attack on Ayoobs Farm in the midlands on Saturday.

According to police, three unknown suspects entered the home in Weenen and demanded money from the husband. The mother and her two small children are said to have rushed to the kitchen after hearing the shouting. The men then held the husband and children at knife point before taking the woman into a bathroom.

"The 26-year-old woman was found inside the bathroom with her throat slit. She was certified dead at the scene, " said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said nothing was taken from the house, the children were unharmed and the husband was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Two children shot during Limpopo farm attack

Two children were shot and injured during a farm robbery in Limpopo, police said on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

Gang arrested for Free State farm robberies, attacking elderly woman, raping another

Nine men have been arrested for allegedly robbing two farms in the Free State, as well as assaulting a 77-year-old woman and raping the girlfriend of ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X