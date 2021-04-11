KZN farmer who was left crippled in attack 20 years ago murdered

A 46-year-old farmer was found dead, bound in his wheelchair and with strangulation marks on his neck, at a Winterton farm in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The gruesome discovery of Neil McKay's body is understood to have been made by his mother on Saturday morning when she went into his bedroom.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated by Winterton SAPS.

“It is alleged that yesterday [Saturday] at 10.15m, the body of a 46-year-old man was found with strangulation marks on the neck at a farm in Winterton. His hands were also tied and he was found in his wheelchair,” she said.

Gwala said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.