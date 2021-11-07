Gauteng taxi violence: Seven bust for Soweto, Joburg CBD attacks

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the recent taxi violence in Johannesburg and Soweto as Gauteng’s anti-taxi violence unit strives to improve commuter safety.

Four minibus taxis were torched in Johannesburg near the Carlton Centre last month while six other minibus taxis were damaged following a dispute between drivers from the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) and the Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe). This was followed by two other minibus taxis being damaged in Soweto.

The suspects face charges including malicious damage to property and serious assault.

"The violent incidents are believed to have culminated from tensions over routes between the two associations," police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said.