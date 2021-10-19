National Taxi Alliance vow to find solution for ongoing violence between two associations

The National Taxi Alliance says conflict between two associations operating from Soweto to Johannesburg inner city will be resolved despite the parties having failed to achieve this on numerous occasions before.



NTA general secretary Alpheus Mlalazi told journalists in Johannesburg that Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe) and Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata) will meet on Wednesday again with transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo to start a process that will end the conflict for good...