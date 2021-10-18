New inquiry on the cards for route dispute between two taxi associations

Warring groups led to fiery battle in Joburg CBD

Another inquiry into taxi violence is on the card, this time to find rightful owner of the route which has caused conflict between two associations operating between Johannesburg inner city and Soweto.



This was revealed by Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Newroom Afrika on Monday as he detailed his plans to stop the violence in the taxi industry...