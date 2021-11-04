'You cannot all be winners in a coalition'

De Visser said if parties are unable to form coalitions, provincial governments could dissolve the councils and ultimately call for a rerun of elections

Political parties preparing for coalition negotiations have been warned to enter into talks with the right motives to prevent unstable councils experienced in the hung metros during the last local government elections.



This was the view shared by two experts who spoke to Sowetan on Wednesday as voting results showed more municipalities across the country will be governed by coalitions than ever before. ..