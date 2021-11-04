Patriotic Alliance upstages DA, ANC in Ekurhuleni

The big blow to the country’s top two political parties unfolded on Wednesday in ward 34 in Reiger Park and ward 57 in Alberton

Patriotic Alliance (PA) has caused major upsets in two wards in Ekurhuleni when it toppled the ANC and the DA in what could see the two parties courting smaller ones in order to govern in the sought-after metro.



