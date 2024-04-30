South Africa

Prices of petrol to rise, diesel to drop on Wednesday

By TIMESLIVE - 30 April 2024 - 09:05
The prices of 93 and 95 petrol will increase by 37c per litre at midnight on May 1. File image.
The prices of 93 and 95 petrol will increase by 37c per litre at midnight on May 1. File image.
Image: Dall-E 3

May 1 will greet motorists with mixed news, with increases in petrol prices but a cut in diesel prices.

The department of mineral resources and energy announced both grades of petrol, 93 and 95, will increase by 37c/l at midnight, while the wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel will drop by 30c/l and 0.005% sulphur diesel by 36c/l .

The price of paraffin will decrease 25c/l .

The Central Energy Fund, which adjusts fuel prices on the first Wednesday of every month, attributed the changes to increased international product prices for petrol and decreased prices for diesel during the period under review. The rand depreciated against the dollar from R18.85 to R18.90 over the same period, it said.

From Wednesday May 1 the following fuel prices will apply:

INLAND

  • Petrol 95 ULP - R25.49
  • Petrol 93 ULP - R25.15
  • Diesel 0.05% - R22.15
  • Diesel 0.005% - R22.23

COAST

  • Petrol 95 ULP - R24.70
  • Petrol 93 ULP - R24.36
  • Diesel 0.05% - R21.36
  • Diesel 0.005% - R21.48

 

Price of petrol set to rise in May, diesel to decrease

Expectant increases in this cycle are a result of fluctuations in international product prices that took a sharp upward trajectory at the beginning ...
News
1 week ago

April will bring petrol price hikes but some diesel reductions

It will be a mixed bag for motorists when the latest fuel price adjustments are implemented on April 3.
News
1 month ago

Fill up: Fuel price increases hit on Wednesday

All grades of petrol and diesel will go up by more than R1 per litre.
News
1 month ago

Fuel prices look set to soar in March

Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund is indicating another significant increase in the price of both grades of petrol, diesel, and ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...