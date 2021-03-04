Scam alert! Here’s how to avoid new scam targeting first-time R350 Sassa grant applicants

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has debunked a message claiming that the agency had increased the Covid-19 social relief grant to target first-time applicants, saying it is “fake news”.

The WhatsApp message was shared on social media platforms, leading some people to believe that the R350 social relief of distress grant was being increased to R3,500.

“More than three million South Africans will receive the R3,500 for a period of six months. First-time applicants receive payments within 24 hours after approval ... takes only few seconds to apply,” read the message.

The agency urged social media users to not share or access the link provided.