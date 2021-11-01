Corrupt councillors will be sent to jail - Former Joburg mayor
Mamu Dube hopes that her vote will bring change.
"I am voting because I am used to it," said the 58-year-old who cast her vote at Rembrandt Park school in Lombardy East, Johannesburg, on Monday.
This is the same place where Mpho Moerane, former mayor at the City of Johannesburg, cast his vote.
There were mostly senior citizens in the queue.
Dube said she has seen no changes ever since she started voting in 1994.
"I just hope that this time around, they will listen to our cries. In this area our children are not safe. We always worry about their safety when they walk home from school. My child was once kidnapped but I was lucky that she was found unharmed. We need police visibility," she said.
Moerane said when we (ANC) took over the city in December, "we looked at priorities and our number one priority was good governance".
"The President (Cyril Ramaphosa) made all councillors sign a pledge to clean out corruption in all municipalities."
"As the ANC, we allowed communities to choose their own councillors, people that they trust and we won't tolerate corruption. In the past when you find officials [involved] in corruption, we asked them to resign but this time they will be sent to jail," he said.
He said there was a need to eliminate wasteful expenditure in municipalities to make sure that the little resources they have are channeled to help communities and deal with service delivery.
