Elderly honour Malema's grandmother with their votes
Some of the elderly women who cast their vote on Monday morning in Seshego, Limpopo, have expressed sadness as they went to the polls for the first time without EFF leader Julius Malema's grandmother who died two years ago.
Koko Sarah Malema cast her vote at Mponegele primary school where the EFF leader is expected to cast his. ..
