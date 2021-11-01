Votes in major areas in Ekurhuleni had a slow start this morning

Voting stations in Katlehong, Thokoza and Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, had a slow start on Monday morning with fewer voters queued up to cast their ballots, including in Ward 51, where executive mayor Mzwandile Masina was expected to vote.

By 10am, only eight voters were inside Mogobeng Primary School where Masina would be voting.

Some of the residents camped outside their homes and looked on as some of the voters, mostly elderly people, made their way into the voting stations and indicated that they would not be casting their ballots.

Thato Mabala, from Nhlapo Section said some of the residents did not have energy to vote.

"I did register but I don't see myself voting because I don't know who I must choose. Many people don't see the point of voting because none of the things we have been promised here have been fulfilled," Mabala said.

Some of the residents said they would decide later yesterday if they wanted to cast their ballots.

Masina said while he was concerned about the poor voter turnout, he hoped that people would come out later to help the party improve front the 49% it secured in 2016 where it was forced to lead the metro through a coalition.

"Voter turnout is always an issue, especially when it comes to proportional representation. But it is still early in the day and we are certain that our people are going to come out," Masina said.

Masina, however, indicated that while the party was hoping to secure clear majority, it was planning to engage with other smaller opposition parties to join forces with it if it failed.

"We have already accumulated sufficient experience about coalitions and we should be able to look at progressive parties that we can talk to" he said.

Meanwhile, police had also kept their presence in Ward 124, Johannesburg's biggest ward, as residents planned to march on the Johannesburg City Hall.

Disgruntled residents from the inner city camped at the nearby Beyers Naude Square, a stone throw away from the voting station, as they complained over the switching off of water and evictions.

Some of the voters were turned away as they were told by IEC officials that they belonged to other wards.